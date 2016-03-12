March 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 12
Luzern 2 FC Lugano 1
FC Vaduz 0 FC Thun 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 22 17 2 3 56 22 53
-------------------------
2 Young Boys 23 10 9 4 40 27 39
-------------------------
3 Grasshoppers Zurich 23 11 5 7 51 40 38
4 Sion 22 9 4 9 27 29 31
-------------------------
5 St Gallen 22 8 6 8 26 26 30
-------------------------
6 FC Thun 24 8 5 11 30 36 29
7 Luzern 24 8 5 11 30 39 29
8 FC Zurich 23 4 10 9 29 43 22
9 FC Lugano 23 5 6 12 32 46 21
-------------------------
10 FC Vaduz 24 3 12 9 25 38 21
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 13
Young Boys v Sion (1245)
FC Basel v St Gallen (1245)
Grasshoppers Zurich v FC Zurich (1500)