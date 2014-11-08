UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 8 Luzern 0 Thun 0 Grasshoppers 3 St Gallen 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Basel 14 9 2 3 28 17 29 2 FC Zurich 14 8 3 3 27 16 27 ------------------------- 3 St Gallen 15 7 4 4 23 19 25 4 Thun 15 6 5 4 21 18 23 ------------------------- 5 Young Boys 13 5 3 5 20 17 18 6 Aarau 14 3 7 4 16 19 16 7 Grasshoppers 15 4 3 8 17 25 15 8 Sion 14 3 5 6 13 17 14 9 FC Vaduz 14 3 5 6 10 19 14 ------------------------- 10 Luzern 14 1 7 6 15 23 10 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 9 Aarau v FC Zurich (1245) FC Vaduz v Basel (1245) Young Boys v Sion (1500)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
