March 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship on Saturday. Thun 2 Basel 3 Grasshoppers 0 Sion 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Basel 25 16 7 2 54 22 55 ------------------------- 2 Luzern 26 11 8 7 32 22 41 3 Young Boys 25 10 8 7 36 24 38 ------------------------- 4 Servette 25 10 4 11 33 41 34 ------------------------- 5 Thun 26 9 7 10 29 31 34 6 FC Zurich 25 8 6 11 32 31 30 7 Grasshoppers 26 7 2 17 22 47 23 8 FC Lausanne-Sport 24 3 5 16 16 48 14 ------------------------- 9 Sion * 26 13 6 7 31 19 9 ------------------------- 10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26 ------------------------- * Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel Xamax have been expelled from the league. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 1 FC Lausanne-Sport v Servette (1400) FC Zurich v Young Boys (1400)