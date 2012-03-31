March 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
the Swiss championship on Saturday.
Thun 2 Basel 3
Grasshoppers 0 Sion 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Basel 25 16 7 2 54 22 55
-------------------------
2 Luzern 26 11 8 7 32 22 41
3 Young Boys 25 10 8 7 36 24 38
-------------------------
4 Servette 25 10 4 11 33 41 34
-------------------------
5 Thun 26 9 7 10 29 31 34
6 FC Zurich 25 8 6 11 32 31 30
7 Grasshoppers 26 7 2 17 22 47 23
8 FC Lausanne-Sport 24 3 5 16 16 48 14
-------------------------
9 Sion * 26 13 6 7 31 19 9
-------------------------
10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26
-------------------------
* Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel Xamax have been
expelled from the league.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 1
FC Lausanne-Sport v Servette (1400)
FC Zurich v Young Boys (1400)