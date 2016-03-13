March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 13
Young Boys 3 Sion 2
FC Basel 4 St Gallen 2
Grasshoppers Zurich 4 FC Zurich 2
Saturday, March 12
Luzern 2 FC Lugano 1
FC Vaduz 0 FC Thun 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 23 18 2 3 60 24 56
-------------------------
2 Young Boys 24 11 9 4 43 29 42
-------------------------
3 Grasshoppers Zurich 24 12 5 7 55 42 41
4 Sion 23 9 4 10 29 32 31
-------------------------
5 St Gallen 23 8 6 9 28 30 30
-------------------------
6 FC Thun 24 8 5 11 30 36 29
7 Luzern 24 8 5 11 30 39 29
8 FC Zurich 24 4 10 10 31 47 22
9 FC Lugano 23 5 6 12 32 46 21
-------------------------
10 FC Vaduz 24 3 12 9 25 38 21
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation