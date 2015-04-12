April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 12
Aarau 0 Sion 1
FC Basel 5 FC Zurich 1
Grasshoppers Zurich 1 FC Vaduz 1
Saturday, April 11
St Gallen 3 Young Boys 1
FC Thun 1 Luzern 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 27 19 4 4 68 29 61
2 Young Boys 27 15 6 6 48 32 51
-------------------------
3 FC Thun 27 11 9 7 34 31 42
4 FC Zurich 27 12 5 10 42 35 41
-------------------------
5 St Gallen 27 10 8 9 41 44 38
6 Sion 27 8 8 11 33 38 32
7 Grasshoppers Zurich 27 8 7 12 40 46 31
8 FC Vaduz 27 6 9 12 22 38 27
9 Luzern 27 5 10 12 32 40 25
-------------------------
10 Aarau 27 3 10 14 19 46 19
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
10: Relegation