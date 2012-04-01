April 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Swiss championship on Sunday.
FC Lausanne-Sport 3 Servette 1
FC Zurich 2 Young Boys 2
Saturday, March 31
Thun 2 Basel 3
Grasshoppers 0 Sion 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Basel 25 16 7 2 54 22 55
-------------------------
2 Luzern 26 11 8 7 32 22 41
3 Young Boys 26 10 9 7 38 26 39
-------------------------
4 Thun 26 9 7 10 29 31 34
-------------------------
5 Servette 26 10 4 12 34 44 34
6 FC Zurich 26 8 7 11 34 33 31
7 Grasshoppers 26 7 2 17 22 47 23
8 FC Lausanne-Sport 25 4 5 16 19 49 17
-------------------------
9 Sion * 26 13 6 7 31 19 9
-------------------------
10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26
-------------------------
* Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel Xamax have been
expelled from the league.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation