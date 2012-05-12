May 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Swiss championship matches on Saturday
Basel 6 Grasshoppers 3
Luzern 3 FC Lausanne-Sport 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Basel 32 22 8 2 76 29 74
-------------------------
2 Luzern 32 13 12 7 43 30 51
3 Young Boys 31 11 11 9 45 35 44
-------------------------
4 Servette 32 12 6 14 42 52 42
-------------------------
5 Thun 31 10 9 12 33 35 39
6 FC Zurich 31 9 8 14 38 41 35
7 FC Lausanne-Sport 33 7 6 20 27 60 27
8 Grasshoppers 32 7 5 20 31 63 26
-------------------------
9 Sion * 32 15 8 9 39 29 17
-------------------------
10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
* Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel Xamax have been
expelled from the league.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 13
Thun v Young Boys (1400)
FC Zurich v Servette (1400)