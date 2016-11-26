Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 26
FC Thun 1 Luzern 2
Grasshoppers Zurich 2 St Gallen 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 15 13 2 0 45 11 41
2 Young Boys 15 7 5 3 34 20 26
3 Sion 15 8 2 5 33 26 26
4 Luzern 16 8 2 6 32 30 26
5 Grasshoppers Zurich 16 5 3 8 24 31 18
6 St Gallen 16 5 3 8 18 25 18
7 FC Lausanne-Sport 15 5 2 8 27 29 17
8 FC Lugano 15 4 4 7 21 29 16
9 FC Thun 16 3 6 7 20 30 15
10 FC Vaduz 15 3 3 9 15 38 12
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 27
FC Lausanne-Sport v Young Boys (1245)
FC Vaduz v FC Lugano (1245)
Sion v FC Basel (1500)