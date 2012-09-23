Sept 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 23 Young Boys 1 Basel 1 FC Lausanne-Sport 1 Luzern 0 St Gallen 2 Servette 0 Saturday, September 22 Sion 2 Thun 1 FC Zurich 0 Grasshoppers 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 St Gallen 9 6 3 0 15 5 21 2 Grasshoppers 9 6 2 1 11 5 20 ------------------------- 3 Sion 9 6 1 2 12 6 19 4 Basel 9 3 5 1 13 9 14 ------------------------- 5 Young Boys 9 3 4 2 12 7 13 ------------------------- 6 Thun 9 3 1 5 9 11 10 7 FC Zurich 9 2 3 4 9 12 9 8 FC Lausanne-Sport 9 2 2 5 6 12 8 9 Luzern 9 1 3 5 8 14 6 ------------------------- 10 Servette 9 0 2 7 3 17 2 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation