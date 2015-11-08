Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 8
FC Basel 2 Grasshoppers Zurich 3
Sion 2 Luzern 0
FC Thun 0 St Gallen 2
Saturday, November 7
FC Lugano 1 Young Boys 1
FC Zurich 1 FC Vaduz 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 15 12 1 2 37 18 37
-------------------------
2 Grasshoppers Zurich 15 8 3 4 38 28 27
-------------------------
3 Young Boys 15 6 6 3 26 17 24
4 Sion 15 6 3 6 19 21 21
-------------------------
5 Luzern 15 5 5 5 20 20 20
-------------------------
6 St Gallen 15 5 4 6 14 16 19
7 FC Thun 15 5 2 8 22 27 17
8 FC Lugano 15 4 3 8 17 27 15
9 FC Vaduz 15 2 7 6 14 22 13
-------------------------
10 FC Zurich 15 1 8 6 21 32 11
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation