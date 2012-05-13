May 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship on Sunday. Thun 2 Young Boys 2 FC Zurich 0 Servette 1 Saturday, May 12 Basel 6 Grasshoppers 3 Luzern 3 FC Lausanne-Sport 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Basel 32 22 8 2 76 29 74 ------------------------- 2 Luzern 32 13 12 7 43 30 51 3 Young Boys 32 11 12 9 47 37 45 ------------------------- 4 Servette 33 13 6 14 43 52 45 ------------------------- 5 Thun 32 10 10 12 35 37 40 6 FC Zurich 32 9 8 15 38 42 35 7 FC Lausanne-Sport 33 7 6 20 27 60 27 8 Grasshoppers 32 7 5 20 31 63 26 ------------------------- 9 Sion * 32 15 8 9 39 29 17 ------------------------- 10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated * Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel Xamax have been expelled from the league. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation