May 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Swiss championship on Sunday.
Thun 2 Young Boys 2
FC Zurich 0 Servette 1
Saturday, May 12
Basel 6 Grasshoppers 3
Luzern 3 FC Lausanne-Sport 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Basel 32 22 8 2 76 29 74
-------------------------
2 Luzern 32 13 12 7 43 30 51
3 Young Boys 32 11 12 9 47 37 45
-------------------------
4 Servette 33 13 6 14 43 52 45
-------------------------
5 Thun 32 10 10 12 35 37 40
6 FC Zurich 32 9 8 15 38 42 35
7 FC Lausanne-Sport 33 7 6 20 27 60 27
8 Grasshoppers 32 7 5 20 31 63 26
-------------------------
9 Sion * 32 15 8 9 39 29 17
-------------------------
10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
* Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel Xamax have been
expelled from the league.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation