May 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 14 Young Boys 4 Luzern 1 FC Basel 3 FC Thun 3 Grasshoppers Zurich 1 FC Lausanne-Sport 1 Saturday, May 13 St Gallen 2 FC Vaduz 0 Sion 2 FC Lugano 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 FC Basel 32 24 7 1 82 29 79 ------------------------- 2 Young Boys 32 18 8 6 68 42 62 ------------------------- 3 Sion 32 15 3 14 54 48 48 4 FC Lugano 32 12 8 12 45 56 44 ------------------------- 5 Luzern 32 12 7 13 56 59 43 ------------------------- 6 Grasshoppers Zurich 32 10 7 15 43 50 37 7 FC Thun 32 9 10 13 52 61 37 8 St Gallen 32 10 7 15 35 48 37 9 FC Lausanne-Sport 32 8 7 17 47 58 31 ------------------------- 10 FC Vaduz 32 6 8 18 40 71 26 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation