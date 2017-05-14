May 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 14
Young Boys 4 Luzern 1
FC Basel 3 FC Thun 3
Grasshoppers Zurich 1 FC Lausanne-Sport 1
Saturday, May 13
St Gallen 2 FC Vaduz 0
Sion 2 FC Lugano 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 FC Basel 32 24 7 1 82 29 79
-------------------------
2 Young Boys 32 18 8 6 68 42 62
-------------------------
3 Sion 32 15 3 14 54 48 48
4 FC Lugano 32 12 8 12 45 56 44
-------------------------
5 Luzern 32 12 7 13 56 59 43
-------------------------
6 Grasshoppers Zurich 32 10 7 15 43 50 37
7 FC Thun 32 9 10 13 52 61 37
8 St Gallen 32 10 7 15 35 48 37
9 FC Lausanne-Sport 32 8 7 17 47 58 31
-------------------------
10 FC Vaduz 32 6 8 18 40 71 26
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation