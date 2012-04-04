April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Wednesday FC Lausanne-Sport 0 Basel 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Basel 26 17 7 2 56 22 58 ------------------------- 2 Luzern 26 11 8 7 32 22 41 3 Young Boys 26 10 9 7 38 26 39 ------------------------- 4 Thun 26 9 7 10 29 31 34 ------------------------- 5 Servette 26 10 4 12 34 44 34 6 FC Zurich 26 8 7 11 34 33 31 7 Grasshoppers 26 7 2 17 22 47 23 8 FC Lausanne-Sport 26 4 5 17 19 51 17 ------------------------- 9 Sion * 26 13 6 7 31 19 9 ------------------------- 10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26 ------------------------- * Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel Xamax have been expelled from the league. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 7 Luzern v Basel (1545) Sion v FC Zurich (1545) Monday, April 9 Young Boys v FC Lausanne-Sport (1400) Servette v Thun (1400)