April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the
Swiss championship matches on Wednesday
FC Lausanne-Sport 0 Basel 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Basel 26 17 7 2 56 22 58
-------------------------
2 Luzern 26 11 8 7 32 22 41
3 Young Boys 26 10 9 7 38 26 39
-------------------------
4 Thun 26 9 7 10 29 31 34
-------------------------
5 Servette 26 10 4 12 34 44 34
6 FC Zurich 26 8 7 11 34 33 31
7 Grasshoppers 26 7 2 17 22 47 23
8 FC Lausanne-Sport 26 4 5 17 19 51 17
-------------------------
9 Sion * 26 13 6 7 31 19 9
-------------------------
10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26
-------------------------
* Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel Xamax have been
expelled from the league.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 7
Luzern v Basel (1545)
Sion v FC Zurich (1545)
Monday, April 9
Young Boys v FC Lausanne-Sport (1400)
Servette v Thun (1400)