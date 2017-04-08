April 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 8
FC Thun 2 FC Lausanne-Sport 4
Grasshoppers Zurich 3 St Gallen 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 26 22 3 1 68 20 69
-------------------------
2 Young Boys 26 15 7 4 59 37 52
-------------------------
3 Sion 26 13 3 10 48 40 42
4 Luzern 26 10 7 9 48 46 37
-------------------------
5 St Gallen 27 8 7 12 31 42 31
-------------------------
6 FC Lugano 26 8 7 11 34 48 31
7 FC Lausanne-Sport 27 7 6 14 44 49 27
8 FC Thun 27 6 9 12 41 53 27
9 Grasshoppers Zurich 27 7 6 14 33 45 27
-------------------------
10 FC Vaduz 26 5 7 14 33 59 22
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 9
FC Lugano v Sion (1145)
FC Vaduz v Luzern (1145)
FC Basel v Young Boys (1400)