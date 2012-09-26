Sept 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 26 Basel 4 Sion 1 FC Zurich 0 St Gallen 2 Servette 0 FC Lausanne-Sport 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 St Gallen 10 7 3 0 17 5 24 2 Grasshoppers 9 6 2 1 11 5 20 ------------------------- 3 Sion 10 6 1 3 13 10 19 4 Basel 10 4 5 1 17 10 17 ------------------------- 5 Young Boys 9 3 4 2 12 7 13 ------------------------- 6 FC Lausanne-Sport 10 3 2 5 7 12 11 7 Thun 9 3 1 5 9 11 10 8 FC Zurich 10 2 3 5 9 14 9 9 Luzern 9 1 3 5 8 14 6 ------------------------- 10 Servette 10 0 2 8 3 18 2 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, September 27 Thun v Young Boys (1745) Grasshoppers v Luzern (1745) Saturday, September 29 FC Lausanne-Sport v Basel (1745) Sunday, September 30 Young Boys v Servette (1145) Luzern v Thun (1145) Sion v FC Zurich (1400) Monday, October 1 Grasshoppers v St Gallen (1745)