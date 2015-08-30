Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 30
FC Basel 3 FC Zurich 1
FC Thun 0 Sion 2
Grasshoppers Zurich 3 Young Boys 2
Saturday, August 29
FC Lugano 0 Luzern 1
FC Vaduz 1 St Gallen 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 7 7 0 0 20 6 21
-------------------------
2 Grasshoppers Zurich 7 5 1 1 24 14 16
-------------------------
3 Luzern 7 3 2 2 11 9 11
4 Sion 7 3 2 2 10 10 11
-------------------------
5 Young Boys 7 2 3 2 11 9 9
-------------------------
6 St Gallen 7 2 1 4 4 7 7
7 FC Vaduz 7 1 3 3 7 10 6
8 FC Thun 7 2 0 5 9 16 6
9 FC Lugano 7 2 0 5 6 15 6
-------------------------
10 FC Zurich 7 1 2 4 11 17 5
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation