Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 4
Young Boys 3 Grasshoppers Zurich 1
St Gallen 1 Sion 1
FC Zurich 2 FC Basel 2
Saturday, October 3
Luzern 2 FC Lugano 2
FC Vaduz 1 FC Thun 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 11 9 1 1 30 14 28
-------------------------
2 Grasshoppers Zurich 11 6 3 2 31 21 21
-------------------------
3 Young Boys 11 6 3 2 23 13 21
4 Luzern 11 5 4 2 19 15 19
-------------------------
5 Sion 11 4 3 4 14 14 15
-------------------------
6 St Gallen 11 3 3 5 8 11 12
7 FC Vaduz 11 2 4 5 10 17 10
8 FC Zurich 11 1 5 5 16 23 8
9 FC Thun 11 2 2 7 13 22 8
-------------------------
10 FC Lugano 11 2 2 7 9 23 8
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation