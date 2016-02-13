Feb 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 13
FC Thun 2 FC Lugano 1
FC Vaduz 1 Young Boys 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 19 15 1 3 46 20 46
-------------------------
2 Grasshoppers Zurich 19 10 4 5 47 33 34
-------------------------
3 Young Boys 20 7 9 4 32 24 30
4 Luzern 19 7 5 7 24 27 26
-------------------------
5 FC Thun 20 8 2 10 28 33 26
-------------------------
6 Sion 19 7 4 8 22 25 25
7 St Gallen 19 6 5 8 20 23 23
8 FC Vaduz 20 3 10 7 23 30 19
9 FC Lugano 20 5 4 11 28 41 19
-------------------------
10 FC Zurich 19 3 8 8 27 41 17
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 14
Sion v St Gallen (1245)
Luzern v FC Zurich (1500)
Grasshoppers Zurich v FC Basel (1500)