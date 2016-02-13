Feb 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 13 FC Thun 2 FC Lugano 1 FC Vaduz 1 Young Boys 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Basel 19 15 1 3 46 20 46 ------------------------- 2 Grasshoppers Zurich 19 10 4 5 47 33 34 ------------------------- 3 Young Boys 20 7 9 4 32 24 30 4 Luzern 19 7 5 7 24 27 26 ------------------------- 5 FC Thun 20 8 2 10 28 33 26 ------------------------- 6 Sion 19 7 4 8 22 25 25 7 St Gallen 19 6 5 8 20 23 23 8 FC Vaduz 20 3 10 7 23 30 19 9 FC Lugano 20 5 4 11 28 41 19 ------------------------- 10 FC Zurich 19 3 8 8 27 41 17 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 14 Sion v St Gallen (1245) Luzern v FC Zurich (1500) Grasshoppers Zurich v FC Basel (1500)