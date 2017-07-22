FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 hours ago
Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings
July 22, 2017 / 6:57 PM / 10 hours ago

Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    July 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, July 22 
Young Boys        2 FC Basel  0  
FC Lausanne-Sport 3 St Gallen 3  
   Standings           P W D L F A Pts 
1  Young Boys          1 1 0 0 2 0 3   
2  FC Lausanne-Sport   1 0 1 0 3 3 1   
2  St Gallen           1 0 1 0 3 3 1   
-------------------------
   FC Lugano           0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Luzern              0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Sion                0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   FC Thun             0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   FC Zurich           0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Grasshoppers Zurich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
-------------------------
10 FC Basel            1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
1-3: Champions League preliminary round 
10:  Relegation                         
Next Fixtures (GMT):                     
Sunday, July 23      
Luzern               v FC Lugano (1400)  
FC Thun              v Sion      (1400)  
Grasshoppers Zurich  v FC Zurich (1400)

0 : 0
