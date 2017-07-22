Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

July 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 22 Young Boys 2 FC Basel 0 FC Lausanne-Sport 3 St Gallen 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Young Boys 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 2 FC Lausanne-Sport 1 0 1 0 3 3 1 2 St Gallen 1 0 1 0 3 3 1 ------------------------- FC Lugano 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Luzern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 FC Thun 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 FC Zurich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grasshoppers Zurich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ------------------------- 10 FC Basel 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1-3: Champions League preliminary round 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 23 Luzern v FC Lugano (1400) FC Thun v Sion (1400) Grasshoppers Zurich v FC Zurich (1400)