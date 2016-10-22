Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 22
FC Lugano 2 FC Basel 2
FC Vaduz 2 FC Thun 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 12 10 2 0 35 10 32
-------------------------
2 FC Lausanne-Sport 11 5 2 4 24 20 17
-------------------------
3 Sion 11 5 2 4 20 19 17
4 Young Boys 11 4 4 3 19 15 16
-------------------------
5 FC Lugano 12 4 4 4 17 19 16
-------------------------
6 Grasshoppers Zurich 11 5 0 6 21 22 15
7 Luzern 11 4 1 6 20 24 13
8 FC Thun 12 3 4 5 16 24 13
9 FC Vaduz 12 3 2 7 15 27 11
-------------------------
10 St Gallen 11 3 1 7 11 18 10
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 23
Young Boys v Grasshoppers Zurich (1145)
FC Lausanne-Sport v Sion (1400)
Luzern v St Gallen (1400)