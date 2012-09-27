Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Thursday Thursday, September 27 Thun 2 Young Boys 1 Grasshoppers 2 Luzern 0 Wednesday, September 26 Basel 4 Sion 1 FC Zurich 0 St Gallen 2 Servette 0 FC Lausanne-Sport 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 St Gallen 10 7 3 0 17 5 24 2 Grasshoppers 10 7 2 1 13 5 23 ------------------------- 3 Sion 10 6 1 3 13 10 19 4 Basel 10 4 5 1 17 10 17 ------------------------- 5 Young Boys 10 3 4 3 13 9 13 ------------------------- 6 Thun 10 4 1 5 11 12 13 7 FC Lausanne-Sport 10 3 2 5 7 12 11 8 FC Zurich 10 2 3 5 9 14 9 9 Luzern 10 1 3 6 8 16 6 ------------------------- 10 Servette 10 0 2 8 3 18 2 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 29 FC Lausanne-Sport v Basel (1745) Sunday, September 30 Young Boys v Servette (1145) Luzern v Thun (1145) Sion v FC Zurich (1400) Monday, October 1 Grasshoppers v St Gallen (1745)