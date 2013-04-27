April 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 27
Grasshoppers 0 Thun 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Basel 28 16 9 3 53 24 57
2 Grasshoppers 29 15 9 5 35 25 54
-------------------------
3 St Gallen 28 14 8 6 40 24 50
4 Sion 28 11 9 8 33 34 42
-------------------------
5 Thun 29 10 7 12 35 39 37
-------------------------
6 FC Zurich 28 10 6 12 43 38 36
7 Young Boys 28 8 9 11 34 36 33
8 FC Lausanne-Sport 28 6 8 14 22 36 26
9 Luzern 28 5 11 12 25 40 26
-------------------------
10 Servette 28 4 8 16 22 46 20
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 27
Servette v Sion (1745) Postponed
Sunday, April 28
Young Boys v FC Lausanne-Sport (1145)
Basel v Luzern (1145)
St Gallen v FC Zurich (1400)