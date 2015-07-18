July 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 18
Luzern 2 Sion 2
FC Zurich 1 Young Boys 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Luzern 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
1 Sion 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
-------------------------
3 Young Boys 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
3 FC Zurich 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
-------------------------
FC Basel 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
FC Lugano 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St Gallen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
FC Thun 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
FC Vaduz 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grasshoppers Zurich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 19
FC Basel v FC Vaduz (1145)
FC Thun v Grasshoppers Zurich (1145)
St Gallen v FC Lugano (1400)