Feb 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 7
Luzern 1 Young Boys 1
St Gallen 1 FC Zurich 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 18 13 2 3 40 18 41
2 FC Zurich 19 11 3 5 37 22 36
-------------------------
3 Young Boys 19 10 4 5 31 22 34
4 FC Thun 18 8 5 5 24 20 29
-------------------------
5 St Gallen 19 8 5 6 31 30 29
6 Grasshoppers Zurich 18 5 4 9 23 31 19
7 FC Vaduz 18 4 6 8 14 27 18
8 Aarau 18 3 7 8 16 27 16
9 Sion 18 3 6 9 18 27 15
-------------------------
10 Luzern 19 2 8 9 22 32 14
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 8
FC Thun v Aarau (1245)
FC Vaduz v Sion (1245)
Grasshoppers Zurich v FC Basel (1500)