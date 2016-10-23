Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 23 Young Boys 4 Grasshoppers Zurich 0 FC Lausanne-Sport 0 Sion 2 Luzern 3 St Gallen 0 Saturday, October 22 FC Lugano 2 FC Basel 2 FC Vaduz 2 FC Thun 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Basel 12 10 2 0 35 10 32 ------------------------- 2 Sion 12 6 2 4 22 19 20 ------------------------- 3 Young Boys 12 5 4 3 23 15 19 4 FC Lausanne-Sport 12 5 2 5 24 22 17 ------------------------- 5 Luzern 12 5 1 6 23 24 16 ------------------------- 6 FC Lugano 12 4 4 4 17 19 16 7 Grasshoppers Zurich 12 5 0 7 21 26 15 8 FC Thun 12 3 4 5 16 24 13 9 FC Vaduz 12 3 2 7 15 27 11 ------------------------- 10 St Gallen 12 3 1 8 11 21 10 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)