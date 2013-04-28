April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 28
Young Boys 3 FC Lausanne-Sport 1
Basel 0 Luzern 3
St Gallen 1 FC Zurich 2
Saturday, April 27
Grasshoppers 0 Thun 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Basel 29 16 9 4 53 27 57
2 Grasshoppers 29 15 9 5 35 25 54
-------------------------
3 St Gallen 29 14 8 7 41 26 50
4 Sion 28 11 9 8 33 34 42
-------------------------
5 FC Zurich 29 11 6 12 45 39 39
-------------------------
6 Thun 29 10 7 12 35 39 37
7 Young Boys 29 9 9 11 37 37 36
8 Luzern 29 6 11 12 28 40 29
9 FC Lausanne-Sport 29 6 8 15 23 39 26
-------------------------
10 Servette 28 4 8 16 22 46 20
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 27
Servette v Sion (1745) Postponed