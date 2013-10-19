Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 19
Basel 3 St Gallen 0
Thun 1 Sion 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Basel 12 7 4 1 23 11 25
2 Grasshoppers 10 5 4 1 14 7 19
-------------------------
3 St Gallen 11 5 3 3 12 10 18
4 Luzern 11 5 3 3 15 15 18
-------------------------
5 Young Boys 11 5 2 4 19 12 17
-------------------------
6 FC Zurich 10 4 2 4 12 14 14
7 Thun 12 3 5 4 18 18 14
8 Sion 12 2 5 5 8 13 11
9 Aarau 10 3 1 6 15 22 10
-------------------------
10 FC Lausanne-Sport 11 1 1 9 9 23 4
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 20
Aarau v FC Zurich (1145)
Grasshoppers v FC Lausanne-Sport (1145)
Luzern v Young Boys (1400)