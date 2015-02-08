Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 8
FC Thun 1 Aarau 1
FC Vaduz Sion Postponed
Grasshoppers Zurich 2 FC Basel 4
Saturday, February 7
Luzern 1 Young Boys 1
St Gallen 1 FC Zurich 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Basel 19 14 2 3 44 20 44
2 FC Zurich 19 11 3 5 37 22 36
-------------------------
3 Young Boys 19 10 4 5 31 22 34
4 FC Thun 19 8 6 5 25 21 30
-------------------------
5 St Gallen 19 8 5 6 31 30 29
6 Grasshoppers Zurich 19 5 4 10 25 35 19
7 FC Vaduz 18 4 6 8 14 27 18
8 Aarau 19 3 8 8 17 28 17
9 Sion 18 3 6 9 18 27 15
-------------------------
10 Luzern 19 2 8 9 22 32 14
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 8
FC Vaduz v Sion (1245) Postponed