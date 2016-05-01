Soccer-Iraq coach Shenaishil sacked after World Cup failure
April 11 Iraq's Radhi Shenaishil became the third coaching casualty of Asian World Cup qualifying Group B when he was sacked late on Monday.
May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 1 FC Lugano 1 Luzern 1 St Gallen 1 FC Vaduz 3 FC Thun 4 FC Zurich 0 Saturday, April 30 FC Basel 2 Sion 1 Grasshoppers Zurich 1 Young Boys 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 FC Basel 31 24 4 3 81 28 76 ------------------------- 2 Young Boys 31 17 9 5 66 40 60 ------------------------- 3 Grasshoppers Zurich 31 13 7 11 62 51 46 4 Sion 31 13 5 13 45 41 44 ------------------------- 5 Luzern 31 11 8 12 44 46 41 ------------------------- 6 FC Thun 31 10 7 14 41 47 37 7 St Gallen 31 9 7 15 34 54 34 8 FC Zurich 31 6 12 13 41 58 30 9 FC Vaduz 31 5 14 12 38 54 29 ------------------------- 10 FC Lugano 31 7 7 17 38 71 28 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation
April 11 Iraq's Radhi Shenaishil became the third coaching casualty of Asian World Cup qualifying Group B when he was sacked late on Monday.
* Sevilla coach Sampaoli appears set to take over (Adds detail, background)