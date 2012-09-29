Sept 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 29
FC Lausanne-Sport 1 Basel 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 St Gallen 10 7 3 0 17 5 24
2 Grasshoppers 10 7 2 1 13 5 23
-------------------------
3 Sion 10 6 1 3 13 10 19
4 Basel 11 4 6 1 18 11 18
-------------------------
5 Young Boys 10 3 4 3 13 9 13
-------------------------
6 Thun 10 4 1 5 11 12 13
7 FC Lausanne-Sport 11 3 3 5 8 13 12
8 FC Zurich 10 2 3 5 9 14 9
9 Luzern 10 1 3 6 8 16 6
-------------------------
10 Servette 10 0 2 8 3 18 2
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 30
Young Boys v Servette (1145)
Luzern v Thun (1145)
Sion v FC Zurich (1400)
Monday, October 1
Grasshoppers v St Gallen (1745)