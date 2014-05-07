May 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 7 Young Boys 2 Aarau 2 Basel 3 Luzern 1 Grasshoppers 2 St Gallen 0 Tuesday, May 6 Sion 1 FC Zurich 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Basel 33 17 15 1 62 28 66 2 Grasshoppers 33 18 8 7 62 35 62 ------------------------- 3 Young Boys 33 14 8 11 51 49 50 4 Luzern 33 14 6 13 41 46 48 ------------------------- 5 Thun 32 12 9 11 53 43 45 ------------------------- 6 FC Zurich 33 13 6 14 46 48 45 7 St Gallen 33 10 11 12 33 43 41 8 Aarau 33 11 5 17 48 66 38 9 Sion 33 10 7 16 32 41 37 ------------------------- R10 FC Lausanne-Sport 32 6 3 23 31 60 21 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, May 8 FC Lausanne-Sport v Thun (1745) Saturday, May 10 Aarau v Grasshoppers (1745) FC Zurich v St Gallen (1745) Sunday, May 11 Luzern v FC Lausanne-Sport (1145) Sion v Thun (1145) Young Boys v Basel (1400)