Soccer-Bayern storm past Schalke into German Cup semis
BERLIN, March 1 Robert Lewandowski struck twice in the first half as holders Bayern Munich cruised past Schalke 04 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the German Cup semi-finals.
March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 17 Young Boys 0 Sion 0 Basel 1 Thun 0 Grasshoppers 0 Luzern 0 Saturday, March 16 St Gallen 3 FC Lausanne-Sport 1 Servette 1 FC Zurich 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Basel 24 14 7 3 43 20 49 2 Grasshoppers 24 14 7 3 29 18 49 ------------------------- 3 St Gallen 24 11 7 6 30 20 40 4 Sion 24 10 6 8 29 31 36 ------------------------- 5 FC Zurich 24 9 6 9 35 28 33 ------------------------- 6 Young Boys 24 8 7 9 33 32 31 7 FC Lausanne-Sport 24 6 7 11 19 28 25 8 Thun 24 6 6 12 24 34 24 9 Luzern 24 4 10 10 22 33 22 ------------------------- 10 Servette 24 3 7 14 18 38 16 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation
BERLIN, March 1 Robert Lewandowski struck twice in the first half as holders Bayern Munich cruised past Schalke 04 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the German Cup semi-finals.
LONDON, March 1 Sergio Aguero scored twice as Manchester City survived an early scare to romp into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 5-1 home victory over second-tier Huddersfield Town in a fifth-round replay on Wednesday.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 1 Bayern Munich 3 Robert Lewandowski 3,29, Thiago 16 Schalke 04 0 Red Card: Holger Badstuber 77 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 75,000 - - - Hamburg SV 1 Bobby Wood 90+2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Lars Stindl 53pen, Raffael 61pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,249 - - - Tuesday, February 28 Eint