March 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 30
Luzern 0 Basel 2
Thun 1 Grasshoppers 3
FC Zurich 0 FC Lausanne-Sport 3
Saturday, March 29
Aarau 2 Young Boys 1
Sion 1 St Gallen 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Basel 27 13 13 1 50 24 52
2 Grasshoppers 27 14 7 6 50 29 49
-------------------------
3 Young Boys 27 12 5 10 44 39 41
4 FC Zurich 27 12 5 10 39 36 41
-------------------------
5 Luzern 27 11 6 10 34 38 39
-------------------------
6 St Gallen 27 9 10 8 29 32 37
7 Thun 27 9 8 10 41 41 35
8 Aarau 27 10 4 13 41 53 34
9 Sion 27 6 6 15 27 40 24
-------------------------
10 FC Lausanne-Sport 27 6 2 19 30 53 20
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation