Feb 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 22
Aarau 1 FC Zurich 2
Thun 3 Sion 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Basel 21 11 9 1 39 20 42
2 Young Boys 21 11 4 6 39 25 37
-------------------------
3 Grasshoppers 21 10 6 5 35 21 36
4 Luzern 21 10 5 6 29 29 35
-------------------------
5 FC Zurich 22 10 4 8 33 30 34
-------------------------
6 St Gallen 21 8 6 7 24 25 30
7 Thun 22 8 6 8 32 32 30
8 Aarau 21 6 4 11 33 42 22
9 Sion 21 4 5 12 17 29 17
-------------------------
10 FC Lausanne-Sport 21 3 1 17 20 48 10
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 23
FC Lausanne-Sport v St Gallen (1245)
Luzern v Young Boys (1245)
Grasshoppers v Basel (1500)