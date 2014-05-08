May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, May 8
FC Lausanne-Sport 1 Thun 3
Wednesday, May 7
Young Boys 2 Aarau 2
Basel 3 Luzern 1
Grasshoppers 2 St Gallen 0
Tuesday, May 6
Sion 1 FC Zurich 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Basel 33 17 15 1 62 28 66
2 Grasshoppers 33 18 8 7 62 35 62
-------------------------
3 Young Boys 33 14 8 11 51 49 50
4 Thun 33 13 9 11 56 44 48
-------------------------
5 Luzern 33 14 6 13 41 46 48
-------------------------
6 FC Zurich 33 13 6 14 46 48 45
7 St Gallen 33 10 11 12 33 43 41
8 Aarau 33 11 5 17 48 66 38
9 Sion 33 10 7 16 32 41 37
-------------------------
R10 FC Lausanne-Sport 33 6 3 24 32 63 21
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
10: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 10
Aarau v Grasshoppers (1745)
FC Zurich v St Gallen (1745)
Sunday, May 11
Luzern v FC Lausanne-Sport (1145)
Sion v Thun (1145)
Young Boys v Basel (1400)