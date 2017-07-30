FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 hours ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings
July 30, 2017 / 3:55 PM / 13 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, July 30     
FC Basel            3 Luzern     1           
FC Lausanne-Sport   0 Sion       1           
FC Zurich           2 FC Thun    1           
Saturday, July 29   
FC Lugano           1 St Gallen  0 aband.46' 
Grasshoppers Zurich 0 Young Boys 4           
   Standings           P W D L F A Pts 
1  Young Boys          2 2 0 0 6 0 6   
2  FC Zurich           2 2 0 0 4 1 6   
-------------------------
3  Sion                2 2 0 0 2 0 6   
4  FC Basel            2 1 0 1 3 3 3   
-------------------------
5  Luzern              2 1 0 1 2 3 3   
-------------------------
6  St Gallen           1 0 1 0 3 3 1   
7  FC Lausanne-Sport   2 0 1 1 3 4 1   
8  FC Lugano           1 0 0 1 0 1 0   
9  FC Thun             2 0 0 2 1 3 0   
-------------------------
10 Grasshoppers Zurich 2 0 0 2 0 6 0   
1-2: Champions League preliminary round      
3-4: Europa League preliminary round         
5:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
10:  Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                              
Saturday, July 29    
FC Lugano            v St Gallen (1700) aband.46'

0 : 0
