May 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship on Sunday. Young Boys 3 Sion 0 Luzern 0 Thun 1 Grasshoppers 0 FC Zurich 1 Servette 2 Basel 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Basel 33 22 8 3 77 31 74 ------------------------- 2 Luzern 33 13 12 8 43 31 51 3 Young Boys 33 12 12 9 50 37 48 ------------------------- 4 Servette 34 14 6 14 45 53 48 ------------------------- 5 Thun 33 11 10 12 36 37 43 6 FC Zurich 33 10 8 15 39 42 38 7 FC Lausanne-Sport 33 7 6 20 27 60 27 8 Grasshoppers 33 7 5 21 31 64 26 ------------------------- 9 Sion * 33 15 8 10 39 32 17 ------------------------- 10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated

* Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel Xamax have been expelled from the league. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation