May 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Swiss championship on Sunday.
Young Boys 3 Sion 0
Luzern 0 Thun 1
Grasshoppers 0 FC Zurich 1
Servette 2 Basel 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Basel 33 22 8 3 77 31 74
-------------------------
2 Luzern 33 13 12 8 43 31 51
3 Young Boys 33 12 12 9 50 37 48
-------------------------
4 Servette 34 14 6 14 45 53 48
-------------------------
5 Thun 33 11 10 12 36 37 43
6 FC Zurich 33 10 8 15 39 42 38
7 FC Lausanne-Sport 33 7 6 20 27 60 27
8 Grasshoppers 33 7 5 21 31 64 26
-------------------------
9 Sion * 33 15 8 10 39 32 17
-------------------------
10 Neuchatel Xamax * 18 7 5 6 22 22 26
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
* Sion were deducted 36 points, Neuchatel Xamax have been
expelled from the league.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation