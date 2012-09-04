BERNE, Sept 4 Servette Geneva's Joao Alves on
Tuesday became the second managerial change in two days in the
10-team Swiss Super League.
"Joao Alves has done a fantastic job with the club and it's
not without regrets that we are relieving him of his duties,"
the club's Canadian owner Hugh Quennec said in a statement on
Servette's website (www.servettefc.ch).
The 17-times Swiss champions are bottom of the table with
two points from eight games and last week failed to qualify for
the Europa League group stage.
Alves had been in charge since April during his second stint
at the club.
Quennec bought Servette in March, rescuing the club after it
filed for bankruptcy under previous owner, Iranian businessman
Majid Pishyar.
Sion coach Sebastien Fournier quit on Monday and has been
replaced by Michel Decastel.
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Matt Barker)