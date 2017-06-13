MADRID, June 13 Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo denied through his representatives on Tuesday ever hiding any income from the taxman or committing any tax fraud in Spain, hours after a tax fraud lawsuit was filed against him in Madrid.

"There is no tax evasion scheme ... There has never been any hiding nor any intention to hide anything," Gestifute, the agency representing the Real Madrid player, said in a statement.

The prosecutor's office in Madrid filed a suit against Ronaldo for allegedly defrauding Spanish tax authorities of 14.7 million euros ($16.5 million) between 2011 and 2014. (Reporting by Julien Toyer)