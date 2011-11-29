LONDON Nov 29 England soccer captain John
Terry has been questioned by police investigating allegations he
racially abused Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand
during a match last month.
The Chelsea defender, 30, has strongly denied allegations he
had aimed abuse at Ferdinand, the younger brother of his
long-time international team mate Rio, during a ill-tempered
west London derby.
"A 30-year-old man was interviewed under caution on Friday,
Nov. 25, he was not arrested," said a spokesman for London's
Metropolitan Police.
"It relates to an inquiry (into an incident) that allegedly
took place on Sunday, Oct 23. involving alleged racial abuse."
An incident involving the two players was widely publicised
after footage was shown on the Internet and an anonymous
complaint was made to the police. The Football Association (FA)
is also looking into the claims.
Terry has said the incident, which came during QPR's 1-0
win, was a misunderstanding.
