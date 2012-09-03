Sept 3 Swede Sven-Goran Eriksson, who has
enjoyed a colourful 35-year coaching career, was named as
technical director of Thai club BEC Tero Sasana on Monday. Here
is a list of his former clubs.
1977-78 Degerfors (Sweden)
1979-82 IFK Gothenburg (Sweden)
1982-84 Benfica (Portugal)
1984-87 AS Roma (Italy)
1987-89 Fiorentina (Italy)
1989-92 Benfica
1992-97 Sampdoria (Italy)
1997-00 Lazio (Italy)
2001-06 England
2007-08 Manchester City (England)
2008-09 Mexico
2009-10 * Notts County (England)
2010 Ivory Coast
2010-11 Leicester City (England)
2012- * BEC Tero Sasana (Thailand)
* Technical director.
(Compiled by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John
O'Brien)