Sept 3 Factbox on former England manager
Sven-Goran Eriksson who became technical director of Thai club
BEC Tero Sasana on Monday:
MEDIOCRE PLAYING DAYS
Born Feb. 5, 1948 in Torsby, Sweden.
Knee injury ended undistinguished playing career with
Swedish second division Karlskoga in 1975.
EARLY COACHING PROMISE
Began coaching career with Swedish third division Degerfors,
guiding them to the top flight in three years.
Joined IFK Gothenburg in 1979 and led them to the 1982 UEFA
Cup trophy before guiding Benfica to two Portuguese
championships and a domestic cup.
After spell in Italy he returned to Benfica in 1989, losing
the 1990 European Cup final to AC Milan and then winning the
1991 Portuguese title.
ITALIAN JOBS
First arrived in 1984, tasting success with AS Roma in the
1986 Italian Cup.
Second spell in Italy began in 1991-92 as coach of
Sampdoria. Won the Italian Cup in 1994.
Took over at Lazio and won the Italian Cup once more in 1998
but his team lost to Inter Milan in the UEFA Cup final in the
same season.
Lifted the last European Cup Winners' Cup a season later
before finally winning the "scudetto" as part of a league and
cup double in 2000. It was only Lazio's second league title.
ENGLAND DAYS
Took over as the first foreigner to coach England in October
2000.
Helped England qualify for two World Cups and a European
Championship but eliminated at the quarter-final stage on each
occasion.
Six months before the 2006 World Cup in Germany, the FA
announced Eriksson would leave after the tournament.
FROM MANCHESTER CITY...
Appointed Manchester City boss in July 2007, replacing
Stuart Pearce.
Made a good start and did the double over Manchester United
but a patchy second half of the season included an 8-1 hammering
by Middlesbrough on the final day.
Left by mutual consent on June 2, 2008.
...TO MEXICO
One day later, Eriksson was named coach of Mexico.
Started well, winning three 2010 World Cup qualifiers on the
trot at home.
After Mexico only just made the final stage of 2010
qualification, national media called for him to be sacked in
November.
Sacked on April 2, 2009 after 3-1 defeat by Honduras.
NOTTS COUNTY
Returned to England as director of football with the
country's oldest Football League team Notts County in July 2009
but after a club takeover he left in February 2010.
WORLD CUP RETURN
Appointed coach of Ivory Coast on March 28, 2010 but
suffered disappointment at that year's World Cup in South
Africa.
His team failed to qualify for the knockout stages after
picking up four points in a group that included Brazil, Portugal
and North Korea.
LEICESTER CITY
Appointed manager of English Championship (second division)
club Leicester in October 2010. He enjoyed a good start but left
by mutual consent after an indifferent opening to the following
season.
THAILAND
After being strongly linked to a move to Iran in December,
Eriksson returns to club soccer when he is appointed technical
director of Thai club BEC Tero Sasana on Monday.
(Compiled by Tom Pilcher, Toby Davis and Patrick Johnston;
Editing by John O'Brien)