BANGKOK, Sept 3 Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson was unveiled as technical director of Thai club BEC Tero Sasana on Monday, the first venture by the Swede into Asian soccer in his colourful 35-year coaching career.

Eriksson, 64, will oversee strategic planning and support coaching staff of the two-times Thai champions, who become his latest club after stints in charge of some of the biggest teams in European soccer.

"I believe the players are eager to learn from a world-class expert," Robert Procureur, the club's general manager, said in a statement prior to Eriksson's arrival.

"Apart from the improvement of the team, I believe that his arrival will draw positive international attention to the Thai Premier League."

The former AS Roma, Manchester City, Benfica and Lazio coach takes over a Bangkok-based club currently fourth in the league table and struggling to regain their form since winning back-to-back championships in 2001 and 2002 and finishing runner up in the two seasons after. (Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Patrick Johnston)