BANGKOK, Sept 3 Former England manager
Sven-Goran Eriksson was unveiled as technical director of Thai
club BEC Tero Sasana on Monday, the first venture by the Swede
into Asian soccer in his colourful 35-year coaching career.
Eriksson, 64, will oversee strategic planning and support
coaching staff of the two-times Thai champions, who become his
latest club after stints in charge of some of the biggest teams
in European soccer.
"I believe the players are eager to learn from a world-class
expert," Robert Procureur, the club's general manager, said in a
statement prior to Eriksson's arrival.
"Apart from the improvement of the team, I believe that his
arrival will draw positive international attention to the Thai
Premier League."
The former AS Roma, Manchester City, Benfica and Lazio
coach takes over a Bangkok-based club currently fourth in the
league table and struggling to regain their form since winning
back-to-back championships in 2001 and 2002 and finishing runner
up in the two seasons after.
(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond; Writing by Martin Petty;
Editing by Patrick Johnston)