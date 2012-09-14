(Corrects to clarify investigation yet to be launched)
By Amy Sawitta Lefevre
BANGKOK, Sept 14 Thailand's Football Association
could be forced to disband following allegations of corruption,
a spokesman for a parliamentary committee looking into the issue
said on Friday.
The FA of Thailand (FAT) could face an investigation over
alleged tax evasion and for setting up the Thai Premier League
as a profit-making arm of the group, said Supachai Chaisamut, a
spokesman for the house corruption committee.
Worawi Makudi, the FAT's president and a FIFA executive
committee member since 1997, appeared before the committee on
Thursday to give his explanations on financial transactions.
"If FAT is found to have deliberately set up the Thai
Premier League for profit-making purposes the Thai Revenue
Department will follow up the case. The FAT will then have a
duty to withdraw the name of the football association, disband
and set up again," Supachai told Reuters.
Worawi said he was in discussions with his lawyers and would
respond to the allegations at a news conference next week.
This is not the first time Worawi has been accused of
corruption.
In 2011, FIFA launched a formal investigation after he was
accused of spending $860,000 in football development grants for
projects on land he personally owns. Soccer's world governing
body eventually cleared him of any wrongdoing.
In the latest accusations to hit the FAT president, Worawi
and Thailand's FA are alleged to have set up the Thai Premier
League company to generate profits and authorising Siam Sports
Syndicate Pcl, a sports publishing company, to manage
commercial benefits.
Under Thai civil law, the FAT is barred from seeking
profits.
The FAT president was asked to submit documents showing the
minutes of meetings held by the FAT that dealt with Thai Premier
League Company, Siam Sports Syndicate and to produce balance
sheets dating back five years for both companies by next week.
The issue is fast dividing Thai soccer fans who have taken
sides in the dispute with some claiming personal grudges and
allegiances are influencing the investigation.
"Some people on this committee want this to become a
political issue but that is not what I want and that is not the
aim of this investigation," said Prompong Nopparit, vice
chairman of the parliamentary anti-corruption committee.
Thailand's top league underwent a massive revamp three years
ago following a marketing blitz that brought in dozens of
corporate sponsors and provided revenue for clubs to invest in
foreign players and coaches.
At a packed news conference in Bangkok earlier this month
former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson was named technical
director of Thai Premier League club BEC Tero Sasana.
His appointment will be a much-needed boost to the Thai
league as it struggles to make its mark against other teams in
regional competitions.
(Additional Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat; Editing by
Patrick Johnston)