LONDON May 20 Macedonian international Mario Gjurovski's strip down to his underwear after scoring in a Thai Premier League match at the weekend earned him laughs from fans for his cheeky antics but a sending-off from an unimpressed referee.

Midfielder Gjurovski had just fired the Thai Premier League leaders Muang Thong United into a 2-0 lead with a neat chip after 35 minutes at TOT in Bangkok on Saturday when he took off his shorts and put them on his head. (here)

Fans, more used to seeing players take off their shirts in goal celebrations, howled with laughter at his impromptu act but it cut little ice with the match official who brandished a yellow card, and then red. Gjurovski had been booked earlier in the match.

2012 league champions Muang Thong held on with 10 men to win 2-1 and lead the standings by four points.

Gjurovski's actions mimicked those of Montenegro striker Mirko Vucinic who removed his shorts in celebration at scoring a penalty for Juventus in a Serie A match last month.

Vucinic did the same while representing Montenegro against Switzerland in October 2010. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Toby Davis)