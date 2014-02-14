Feb 14 Toronto FC are set to announce the loan signing of Brazil goalkeeper Julio Cesar from English second tier side Queens Park Rangers on Friday, the Major League Soccer club said on their website (www.torontofc.ca).

The move will end a difficult spell for the former Inter Milan keeper, who has kept his place as Brazil's first choice in the run up to this year's World Cup despite falling out of favour in England.

The five-times Serie A winner lost his place in the Rangers starting lineup to former England keeper Robert Green and has made only one appearance this season in a 4-0 FA Cup defeat by Everton in January.

Cesar will be another high-profile signing for Toronto, who have also secured Tottenham Hotspur striker Jermain Defoe and U.S. international Michael Bradley from AS Roma.

The Canadian outfit are trying to revive their fortunes after a lowly finish in last season's MLS. (Reporting by Toby Davis in London,; editing by Ed Osmond)