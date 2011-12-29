ZAGREB Dec 29 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Luka
Modric said he was almost 100 percent sure he would stay at the
club until the end of the season amid speculation that he could
leave during the January transfer window.
Modric, who nearly joined Chelsea last summer, said he would
continue to "play his heart out" for Spurs, who are chasing
their first league title since 1961 and were last in genuine
contention in the mid-1980s.
He has reportedly also been targeted by Manchester United,
whose manager Alex Ferguson is yet to find a long-term
replacement for the retired Paul Scholes.
"Given all the circumstances, namely the fact that I don't
want to go through the same ordeal I went through during the
summer transfer period, I am almost 100 percent certain that I
will stay at Tottenham until the end of the season," Modric was
quoted as saying by Zagreb daily Vecernje Novosti on Thursday.
"Of course, my departure always remains a theoretical
possibility if the club gets and offer it can't or won't refuse.
"I am doing my best to make sure that Tottenham lives up to
the fans' expectations, we are strong and in good form so the
reality is that I will stay here until May and then we'll see
what happens.
"Nothing will change if I stay at Spurs, I will keep playing
my heart out for the club because that's the only way I can
perform and do my job," he said.
Tottenham are third in the Premier League with 38 points
from 17 matches, seven adrift of leaders Manchester City and
Manchester United who have both played a game more.
Spurs travel to Swansea City on Saturday.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)