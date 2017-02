(Fixes spelling of Athletic in second para)

LONDON Aug 9 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Steven Pienaar will be out for up to six weeks after undergoing groin surgery, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old South Africa international, who joined Spurs from Everton in January, picked up a groin injury in last Saturday's friendly against Spanish side Athletic Bilbao.

Tottenham kick off the new season at home to Everton on Saturday. (Reporting by Neil Maidment, editing by Ed Osmond)