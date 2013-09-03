* Premier League leads way as soccer clubs splash TV cash
* Real Madrid and Barcelona defy Spain's economic downturn
* Clubs seen complying with UEFA rules despite investment
By Keith Weir
LONDON, Sept 3 European soccer clubs have
reinvested cash from television deals to go on a
record-breaking summer spending spree led by teams from the
English Premier League and Spanish giants Real Madrid and
Barcelona.
Clubs in the English top flight had spent 630 million pounds
($980.5 million) by the player transfer deadline on Monday
night. Teams in the big European leagues must now wait until
January before they can hire new players.
The spending by English clubs broke the 2008 record of 500
million pounds, according to figures compiled by business
services group Deloitte, and underlined the Premier League's
status as the world's richest national competition.
"As the financial rewards for participation and success in
the Premier League increase, so it follows that clubs are
investing on the pitch to ensure they continue to benefit from
the remarkable Premier League growth story," Deloitte's Dan
Jones said.
Champions Manchester United and the other 19 Premier League
teams are expected to share revenues of about 1.6 billion pounds
this season thanks to enhanced television deals with BSkyB and
BT in Britain, and broadcasters around the globe that began last
month.
It was not all one-way traffic as the Premier League lost
one of its biggest names when Real Madrid bought Welshman Gareth
Bale from Tottenham Hotspur for a world record 100 million euros
($132 million).
Not to be outdone, Real's perennial rivals Barcelona spent
$75 million to buy Brazil forward Neymar from Brazilian top
division club Santos.
PLAYING FAIR?
Spending such sums might appear to defy logic given Spain's
economic problems but Real and Barcelona enjoy the luxury of
doing their own TV deals rather than pooling revenues as happens
in England and other major leagues.
That has made the two clubs the world's richest in terms of
revenues and allowed them to remain buyers when many of their
Spanish rivals are forced to sell their best players.
Overall spending levels may also raise eyebrows when
loss-making clubs are supposed to be complying with new
Financial Fair Play rules introduced by UEFA, European soccer's
governing body, to put soccer on a more stable footing.
"A lot of English clubs have gone on a spending spree but
they haven't breached the Financial Fair Play rules as they are
only spending what they have earned," said Simon Chadwick, a
professor of sports business at England's Coventry University.
Clubs also have the advantage of spreading the cost of a
player's transfer over the duration of his contract in their
accounts, lessening the impact on the bottom line.
Many clubs also offload players to help fund spending.
Real Madrid are a case in point - recouping half of what
they paid for Bale by selling German international Mesut Ozil to
Premier League Arsenal.
Indeed, the total invested by Premier League clubs comes
down to 400 million pounds when proceeds from sales such as that
of Bale are factored in.
Spanish clubs actually generated a surplus of 95 million
pounds from player trading this summer, according to Deloitte,
while clubs from Italy's cash-strapped Serie A also posted a
small profit.