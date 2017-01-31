Soccer-Derby sign defender Wisdom from Liverpool
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
Jan 31 Latest news and highlights from Europe's top football leagues on transfer deadline day on Tuesday:
LEICESTER SIGN MALI INTERNATIONAL WAGUE
Struggling Premier League champions Leicester City have signed Mali centre back Molla Wague on loan from Italian club Udinese until the end of the Premier League season.
The Foxes have an option to buy the defender, whose move is subject to international clearance, from his Spanish parent club Granada at the end of the season.
N'DIAYE SNAPPED UP BY RELEGATION-THREATENED HULL
Relegation-threatened Hull City turned to La Liga to take Villarreal midfielder, Senegal international Alfred N'Diaye, on loan, the Premier League's bottom club announced.
ITALY STRIKER GABBIADINI BECOMES A NEW SAINT
Italy striker Manolo Gabbiadini has joined Southampton from Serie A side Napoli on a four-and-a-half-year deal.
No fee was announced but media reports said Saints had paid 14 million pounds ($17.61 million) for the player who has struggled to hold down a first-team place in Italy.
MILIVOJEVIC JOINS PALACE FIGHT FROM OLYMPIAKOS
Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Serbian international midfielder Luka Milivojevic from Greek side Olympiakos Piraeus for an undisclosed fee.
Relegation-threatened Palace said the 25-year-old had signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Premier League club
BRADY JOINS BURNLEY FOR CLUB RECORD FEE
Premier League Burnley have signed Ireland international midfielder Robbie Brady from Championship (second-tier) Norwich City for a club record fee, said to be in the region of 13 million pounds ($16.36 million), according to British media reports.
OBERTAN BACK IN ENGLAND AT WIGAN
Wigan Athletic have signed former Manchester United and France Under-21 winger Gabriel Obertan, subject to international clearance, on a short-term contract until the end of the season following his release from Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala.
IGHALO LEAVES WATFORD FOR CHINESE SUPER LEAGUE
Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo has joined Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai from Premier League Watford on a permanent deal.
No financial details were given but British media put a 20 million pound ($25.18 million) figure on the transfer.
BRENTFORD SIGN YOUNG SPANISH WINGER CANOS
Winger Sergi Canos, 19, has joined Brentford on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Championship (second-tier) rivals Norwich City.
OXFORD JOINS READING ON LOAN
Promising West Ham United teenager Reece Oxford, 18, has joined second-tier side Reading on loan for the rest of the season.
PSG'S SIRIGU JOINS OSASUNA ON LOAN
French champions Paris Saint-Germain have loaned out goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu to La Liga strugglers Osasuna until the end of the season.
REAL MADRID'S SILVA LOANED OUT TO CRUZEIRO
Cruzeiro Esporte Clube have signed Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva on loan until the end of the 2017-18 season.
BURNLEY BRING WESTWOOD BACK TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE
Premier League side Burnley have signed midfielder Ashley Westwood from Championship (second-tier) Aston Villa on a 3-1/2 year deal.
LEEDS SIGN SPANISH WINGER PEDRAZA ON LOAN FROM VILLARREAL
Leeds have completed the signing of Villarreal winger Alfonso Pedraza on loan until the end of the season, with a view to a permanent deal.
SINCLAIR SWAPS WATFORD FOR BIRMINGHAM
Former Liverpool striker Jerome Sinclair has joined Championship side Birmingham City on loan from Watford for the rest of the season.
HULL DUO BRUCE AND WEIR JOIN WIGAN ON LOAN
Championship team Wigan Athletic have confirmed the loan signings of midfielder James Weir and Alex Bruce from Hull City. Weir and Bruce will be at Wigan until the end of the season.
DUTCH FORWARD EL GHAZI JOINS LILLE
Ajax Amsterdam have sold international forward Anwar El Ghazi to French team Lille, the Dutch club said.
The 21-year-old El Ghazi, who has won two caps for the Netherlands, scored 20 goals in 50 league starts over the last two-and-a-half seasons.
LEITNER JOINS AUGSBURG FROM LAZIO
Italian side Lazio have confirmed the departure of 24-year-old midfielder Moritz Leitner to German club Augsburg on a permanent transfer.
MUTCH JOINS PROMOTION HOPEFULS READING ON LOAN
Midfielder Jordon Mutch has joined Championship Reading on loan from Premier League club Crystal Palace until the end of the season.
WATFORD'S PAREDES JOINS OLYMPIAKOS ON LOAN
Watford wing back Juan Carlos Paredes has secured a loan move to Greek champions Olympiakos Piraeus until the end of the season.
BRIGHTON MAKE MURRAY DEAL PERMANENT
Championship leaders Brighton and Hove Albion have completed the permanent signing of striker Glenn Murray on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee.
The 33-year-old joined Brighton on a season-long loan last year.
INTER COMPLETE LOAN SIGNING OF AUSTRALIAN SAINSBURY
Italian club Inter Milan have signed Australian defender Trent Sainsbury on loan until the end of the season from Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning.
GOALKEEPER HASSEN JOINS SOUTHAMPTON ON LOAN
English Premier League side Southampton have announced the signing of goalkeeper Mouez Hassen from French club Nice on loan until the end of the season.
WOLVES' TEIXEIRA LOANED TO NOTTINGHAM FOREST
Portuguese midfielder Joao Teixeira has joined Nottingham Forest on loan until the end of the season from Wolverhampton Wanderers.
LILLE COMPLETE DOUBLE SWOOP FOR EL GHAZI AND BAHLOULI
French club Lille OSC have announced the signings of midfielder Fares Bahlouli and Netherlands international Anwar El Ghazi from AS Monaco and Dutch side Ajax respectively.
STRIKER BA REJOINS BESIKTAS
Former Chelsea forward Demba Ba has joined Besiktas from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua, the Turkish club said on Twitter.
QUAISON SWAPS PALERMO FOR MAINZ 05
Swedish midfielder Robin Quaison, 23, has joined Mainz 05 on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Italian side Palermo, the Bundesliga club said on Twitter.
HULL SIGN DEFENDER RANOCCHIA ON LOAN FROM INTER MILAN
Hull City have signed Italian defender Andrea Ranocchia on loan until the end of the season from Inter Milan, the English Premier League club said on Tuesday.
ARSENAL'S ZELALEM JOINS VVV-VENLO ON LOAN
Promising Arsenal youngster Gedion Zelalem, 20, has joined Dutch second division side VVV-Venlo on loan until the end of the season.
PSG'S RODRIGUEZ JOINS HOMETOWN CLUB LAS PALMAS ON LOAN
Paris St Germain striker Jese Rodriguez has spurned the advances of English Premier League club Middlesbrough to join his hometown side Las Palmas on loan until the end of the season.
GOMEZ SWAPS WIGAN FOR RAYO VALLECANO
Wigan Athletic midfielder Jordi Gomez has joined Rayo Vallecano on loan until the end of the season, the Spanish second-tier side said on Twitter.
ADEBAYOR PASSES MEDIAL AT TURKEY'S ISTANBUL BASAKSEHIR
Free agent Togolese striker Emmanuel Adebayor has joined Istanbul Basaksehir after passing a medical, the Turkish side said on Twitter.
EL GHAZI TO SWAP AJAX FOR FRANCE'S LILLE
Winger Anwar El Ghazi is set to leave Ajax Amsterdam for France's Lille, the Eredivisie side confirmed.
N'ZONZI EXTENDS SEVILLA CONTRACT
La Liga side Sevilla have announced that midfielder Steven N'Zonzi has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until June 2020. The 28-year-old was reported to be a target for Spanish giants Barcelona and England's Manchester City.
MIDDLESBROUGH MIDFIELDER DE PENA LOANED TO REAL OVIEDO
Midfielder Carlos De Pena joins Spanish second division side Real Oviedo on loan till the end of the season. The 24-year-old joined Boro in 2015, but has not featured for the senior side this season.
LEVERKUSEN CONFIRM BAILEY SIGNING
Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen have confirmed the signing of 19-year-old winger Leon Bailey from Belgium's Racing Genk on a five-year contract.
SWANS FORWARD EMNES HEADS BACK TO ROVERS ON LOAN
Swansea City forward Marvin Emnes has rejoined second-tier Blackburn Rovers on loan for the rest of the season.
The Dutchman, 28, who is out of contract at the end of the season, spent the first half of the campaign at Blackburn and returned to Swansea on Jan. 15, but has been allowed to return to the Championship side. ($1 = 0.7948 pounds) (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
